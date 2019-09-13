Help for caregivers is just a phone call away

MEDFORD, Ore. – Caring for an aging or disabled family member is a major feat that thousands of Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians deal with every day. The Rogue Valley Council of Governments (RVCOG) wants you to know help is available.
It has an “Aging and Disability Resource Connection,” a phone hotline that puts family caregivers in direct contact with services that can help them better care for aging or disabled family members.
Anyone can call and a trained professional will put them on the path to better care.
Katie Merola with RVCOG said, “We talk to caregivers, and senior consumers, people with disabilities, veterans and different agencies around to be able to assist people in the community finding resources for the needs they have.”
On Wednesday, September 18th, NBC5 News and AARP Oregon are hosting a “Giving Care Call-In Night” to help you take care of your loved ones.
During NBC5 News at 6, a panel of experts on caregiving will take your calls privately and anonymously.
Callers can even request a private conversation with the specialist of their choice.