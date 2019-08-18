Helping Hands organization helps with youth center

MEDFORD, Ore.– Demolition and reconstruction of a new youth center are underway this weekend with the help of a local organization.
Utilizing an old fire station in West Medford Youth 71 Five Ministries, formerly Youth for Christ, purchased the building from the city with the hope to bring change to the lives of youth in the community.
“We have seen this part of the city as a spot where young people need those caring connections,” said Bud Amundsen, executive director of Youth 71 Five Ministries. “Our ministry is all about building trusting relationships that lead to hope.”
The ministry plans to collaborate with other organizations from the gang prevention task force in Medford. The idea – giving groups like Familia Unida and Spartan Boxing a place to set up their programs.
“The kids here – there’s very little place for them to gather be safe and enjoy connecting with caring adults,” said Amundsen.
But the ministry isn’t alone in this process. Local Medford organization Helping Hands International is volunteering to help with the demolition as part of a local makeover project it does annually.
“This is gonna be a great fit for that goal helping kids, teenagers from this part of town,” said Ron Ashpole, founder of the organization.
While it’s still in it’s earliest stages, both organizations are looking forward to seeing what good can come from this new opportunity. But as they continue to work, volunteers and donations are always welcome they say.
71 Five Ministries says it plans to have the youth center complete by the spring of 2020.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.