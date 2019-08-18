23rd annual Xtreme Bike Show benefits local organization

MEDFORD, Ore. — The 23rd annual Xtreme Bike Show kicked into high gear Saturday.
The 23rd Annual Xtreme Bike Show & Street Party, hosted by Mark Daley of Thunderstruck Custom Bikes in Medford, brought in 100 bikes and hundreds of people to North Front Street. Fifty to sixty classic cars were on display.
From competitions to auctions, there was something for everyone to enjoy. The event served as a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs in Jackson and Josephine Counties.
“Every penny we make goes to the Boys & Girls Club and hopefully to help them with whatever they need in their clubs,” said Mark Daley of Thunderstruck Custom Bikes. “It could be computers, it could be a playground, schooling, that’s what we do it for.”
Last year, the group pulled in over $25,000.
