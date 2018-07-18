Hendrix fire continues to burn near Ruch

Ruch, Ore. – The Hendrix Fire is currently burning near Ruch between Glade Creek and Applegate River. The fire began after Sunday’s thunderstorm in the area. Firefighters believed they could keep it small, but strong winds picked up and helped the fire to almost double in size over night.
Residents say they could see a column of smoke coming over the mountain range for miles.
They’re hoping that since it is burning near the Quartz Fire site of 2001, the flames will die out quickly. The U.S. Forest Service says they are doing everything to put this fire out as fast as possible, and add that since the fire began so early in the season it’s priority one for agency right now.
“We’re doing the best we can to put these fires out as quickly and safely as we can. We have now turned a point where we are in fire season. The fuels with the high temperatures we had this week, have dried out to a point where we moved into a higher chance of fire growth,” U.S. Forest Service District Ranger, Donna Mickley said.
Yesterday officials say there were no structures threatened, but today the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was out issuing evacuation warnings.
They say they will try to keep everyone as updated as possible, if you want to sign up for alerts please visit: www.jacksoncounty.org/alert.
