Garner Complex update

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The fires burning in Josephine County that make up the Garner Complex have grown to a total of 1,130 acres and are now 8 percent contained.
According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the fires started after a thunderstorm passed through the area and put down over 1,000 lightning strikes.
Oregon Department of Forestry provided the following information on the group of fires:
- Grave #3 Fire: The largest at 500 acres, is in extreme rough terrain where dozers are working to establish control lines.
- The Pleasant Fire: Approximately 250 acres is on very steep and rough terrain. Fire fighters and equipment put in a hard day today battling the blaze as it pushed southward. This fire poses the biggest risk to the public.
- The Section 14 Fire: Estimated at 120 acres and had access roads and dozer lines started.
- The King’s Mountain Fire: Has a secure line around ten acres.
- The Swamp Fire: Had fallers working to remove hazard trees. Tomorrow’s goal for all of these fires is to continue construction of fire lines around each fire and to catch the smaller ones with more resources arriving daily.
- Spencer Fires: Firefighters are gaining control on the trio of the Spencer Fires. The largest is estimated at 212 acres. Tomorrow’s goal is to complete a fire line around all three and hold the fire inside the perimeters.
All of these acreages are approximated by helicopter observation. Fire sizes will be fine tuned as field data is gathered and verified.
There are level 2, “Be Set” evacuations issued north of Wimer due to Garner Complex fire for Pleasant Creek Road between the addresses of 5047 and 7948.
ODF adds that while helicopter bucket drops greatly helped in slowing the fires that aren’t accessible by road, but a lack of available aircraft hampered overall progress. While more personnel and equipment arrived today, a critical need for additional resources exists.