Henley Middle Schoolers learn about science outside of the classroom walls

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore.- Seventh grade students from Henley Middle School got to go outside the classroom walls for a science lesson this week.

Over 200 students visited Lakeside Farms to learn about how the farm help to revitalize ecosystems in the Klamath Basin. Students explored a sucker nursery pond, search for different species of birds, and even got in close with a Peregrine Falcon. Henley Middle School Principal Kristine Creed says the trip gave the students the opportunity for a real-world investigation on how science can be used to solve local issues.

