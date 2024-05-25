Rogue Ales returning to Southern Oregon with pub at Historic Schoolhouse

JACKSONVILLE, Ore.- Exciting news for all beer lovers out there. Rogue Ales is returning to Southern Oregon with a new pub at the Historic Schoolhouse in Jacksonville.

According to Rogue Ale & Spirits Vice President of Marketing, Caitlin Hopkins, Rogue’s original brewpub was housed in Ashland, but after a huge flood in 1997, Rogue Ales had to close the Ashland location. After 36 years, they’re ready to come back to the Rogue Valley.

“Being back in Southern Oregon has been something that has really been on our mind of getting back to our roots,” Hopkins said, “It does feel like a homecoming, especially for people that have probably been in Southern Oregon for quite some time.”

The grand opening for the pub will be on June 1st at 11:30 am with live music, food from Black Barn Farm, and of course, lots of beer to choose from. Hopkins says Rogue Ales sees their pubs as huge community centers, and the community in Jacksonville felt like the right fit.

“We really love the town of Jacksonville,” Hopkins said, “and it seemed like a great opportunity for us to, kind of, bring back a little bit of our heritage in place that really honors heritage and really honors, kind of, that very community feeling.”

Hopkins says the pop-up pub will be open Wednesdays through Sundays until December, but Rogue Ales is talking about Southern Oregon plans for 2025.

