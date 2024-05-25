Boatnik 2024 is on its second day with more events

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Boatnik 2024 is now on its second day with even more events to enjoy as the weekend arrives.

In addition to the carnival, Friday brings the first round of the Grants Pass Automotive Golf Shoot-out.

Out of the 64 entrees, one lucky winner will be awarded a free car.

Throughout the evening, there will be a sponsor tent open as well as a refreshment garden.

Saturday will be the start of the Brewfest event, which will allow those who join to taste some of the region’s many ciders and beers.

“So Brewfest started maybe 8 or 9 years ago, and there is something for older adults. That we maybe didn’t have as many things for them, so we started the Brewfest,” said Kent DeRocher from Grants Pass Active Club. “All our local breweries come in and do that, and it’s where we have the concert as well.”

There is also a concert Friday, which will feature live music from the band Firehouse.

Friday will be the first night of the fireworks show, those will be blasting off at dusk.

Then on Saturday morning Boatnik starts back up with the parade which gets underway at 10 a.m.

