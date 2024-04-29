Heritage Plant Sale at Hanley Farm

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Southern Oregon residents had a special opportunity to purchase heritage plans from Hanley Farm over the weekend.

The Hanley Farm Heritage Plant sale is an annual event to fundraise for the Southern Oregon Historical Society.

SOHS maintains the farm which was bought in 1857 and enhanced by three generations of Hanley women and their collections of lilacs, wisteria, camelias, and other flowering plants. Many of the plants available at the sale came from starts propagated by volunteers from these original plants.

There was a special exhibit on the Hanley family legacy, as well as a raffle prize.

Volunteers say the turnout was good.

Liz Koester from the Southern Oregon Historical Society said, “Yesterday we had a lot of people even though the weather wasn’t very nice. A lot of the plants we are selling are heritage plants. They come from the farm. They’ve been growing here for probably some of them over 100 years.”

For more information on the Southern Oregon Historical Society and their upcoming calendar of events, visit sohs.org

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.