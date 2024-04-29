Upper Table Rock trailhead closed

The Bureau of Land Management is temporarily closing Upper Table Rock trailhead this week.

Starting Monday, access to the two-and-a-half-mile trail will be prohibited as BLM works to continue improvements that started in late 2023. Crews will reroute some areas near the summit and complete drainage work on wet areas that developed over the winter.

The trail is expected to reopen on Thursday, May 2, but BLM reminds the public that there are plenty of other exciting hiking opportunities to explore during the closure.

Nearly 60,000 people hike trails and table rocks each year.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.