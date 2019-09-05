Home
Hidden camera footage lands motel worker accused of sex abuse behind bars

Fernando Corvacho

Medford, Ore. — Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual harassment case at a Medford motel.

In July, a 41-year-old female told police she was being sexually harassed at her workplace. Medford police opened an  investigation, and detectives were able to obtain hidden camera footage of some of the alleged acts. Their investigation revealed the victim, who is a housekeeper at the Sovana Inn, had been physically harassed in a sexual manner on at least two occasions. Police identified the suspect as Fernando Corvacho, a co-worker who has a managerial role at the motel.

According to Medford Police, detectives tried numerous times to make contact with the suspect without success. On Thursday morning however, Corvacho was arrested on the motel premises. He is facing charges of sex abuse and harassement.

In a press release Thursday, the agency said they take these crimes seriously, and realize they are greatly under-reported. They asked if anyone believes they are a victim of this type of behavior, to contact police.

