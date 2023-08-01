High bacteria levels detected in some Bear Creek Watershed creeks

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Several creeks in Jackson County’s Bear Creek Watershed have exceeded state standards for bacteria levels.

On August 1, 2023, the Rogue Valley Council of Governments said routine water testing revealed contact with the following creeks could result in illness and/or infection:

Neil Creek at Dead Indian Memorial Road (Ashland)

Bear Creek between Suncrest Road and Coyote Trails Nature Center (Medford, Phoenix and Talent)

Jackson Creek between Jacksonville and Beall Lane (Central Point and Jacksonville)

Bear Creek between Pine Street and Kirtland Road (Central Point)

According to RVCOG, the information above is for select creeks in the Bear Creek Basin only. It does not cover all creeks in Jackson County or all creeks in the Bear Creek Watershed.

RVCOG said the possible causes of high levels of bacteria could be caused by pet waste, livestock waste, wild animals, leaking septic systems, or illegal dumping.

Citizens are being asked to make sure to clean up any animal waste and make sure to have septic systems checked.

If you have questions about a specific creek, visit http://rvcog.org/what-we-do/natural-resources/.

