Josephine County marijuana grow busted, 2 suspects arrested

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two suspects were arrested after an illegal marijuana grow operation was busted south of Cave Junction.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on July 31, investigators served a search warrant in the 200 block of Beaver Meadows Road.

At the property, the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team reportedly found over 3,450 marijuana plants. They were seized and destroyed, JCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said the property also had multiple water and solid waste code violations, which could result in criminal forfeiture of the property.

According to JCSO, 29-year-old Jesus Ayala-Farras and 21-year-old Gerardo Gutierrez Calderon were both arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail for unlawful manufacturing of marijuana and unlawful appropriation of water.

No further information was released.

