High level of influenza virus reported in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Public health officials say influenza activity in Jackson County is high and circulating widely.

Jackson County Public Health reports that not only is flu activity on the rise in the county, it’s also increasing in Oregon and across the nation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza A(H3N2) has been the dominant strain during this flu season. A(H3N2) has been associated with more severe flu seasons for children and the elderly.

“I want to acknowledge the emotions that people may be feeling during this flu season,” said Dr. Leona O’Keefe, Health Officer for Jackson County Public Health. “It’s understandable for people to be tired of hearing about viruses. Others may feel angry or scared. But the viruses are here, and our individual decisions can add up to a collective difference for all of us. Thank you for what you choose to do to help yourself, your loved ones, and your neighbors.”

JCPH said you can take four actions to protect against the flu: