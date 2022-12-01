Senate passes legislation to avoid railroad shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to approve a House-passed resolution to end the threat of a rail strike.

Before that happened, the Senate defeated a measure backed by progressives to offer paid sick leave.

Instead, senators moved to overwhelmingly approve a House bill that left out that benefit.

Now, the bill will immediately go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The action is expected to avert a strike that could have had a devastating effect on the U.S. economy.

President Joe Biden promised to continue working to secure paid sick leave for all U.S. workers.