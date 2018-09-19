High-risk sex offender could be headed to Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A high-risk sex offender from Douglas County may be headed to Jackson County.
According to Douglas County Community Corrections, 56-year-old Gregory Wayne Ferguson is a “Level III” sex offender on post-prison supervision for rape and attempted murder.
Officials said Ferguson tampered with the GPS unit used to monitor him at about 2:00 p.m. on September 19. His last known location was a bike trail in Roseburg.
Ferguson’s mother lives in Eagle Point. Therefore, DCCC concluded he may be heading to Jackson County via a Greyhound bus or by hitchhiking.
DCCC said Ferguson has targeted adult females and adolescent males. He has a “significant history of violence” against adult women, including those not known to him.
Ferguson is described as being 5’11” tall, weighing 230 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about the location of Ferguson is asked to call police immediately.