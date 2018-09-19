Kavanaugh accusations: what’s next?

(NBC News) – Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, is facing a tightened timeline to tell her story.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley told Ford’s attorneys Wednesday “if she intends to testify on Monday” she has until 10 am Friday to submit documents.
“Where I am focused right now is doing everything we can to make Dr. Ford comfortable with coming before our committee,” Grassley said.
Ford has received death threats targeting both herself and her family since coming forward with sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh and has been forced to leave her home.
Kavanaugh has firmly denied Dr. Ford’s claim that he drunkenly assaulted her at a house party in the 1980s.
She has asked for an FBI investigation of her claim before she testifies.
Grassley insists that’s not necessary, and says he intends to move forward with or without Ford’s testimony.
An escalating fight over how that hearing should unfold is taking place on Capitol Hill.
“They are treating this issue worse than Anita Hill. Even under Anita Hill… she got the benefit of investigation,” says Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.
An FBI investigation will only happen if it’s requested by President Trump. He’s ruled that out and again backed Kavanaugh Wednesday.
“It’s very hard for me to imagine that anything happened,” Mr. Trump said when asked about the allegations, adding “If she shows up and makes a credible showing that’d be interesting.”
