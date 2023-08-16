Highway 199 closed at California-Oregon border due to wildfire

GASQUET, Calif. – Six Rivers National Forest says Highway 199 is fully closed at the California-Oregon border as the Smith River Complex fires continue to burn.

According to the Six Rivers National Forest, the Smith River Complex has already burned 923 acres. It is comprised of the 500-acre Holiday Fire, 30-acre Diamond Fire, 200 acre Kelly Fire, and 193 acre Prescott Fire.

There is currently mandatory evacuation order in place for Little Jones Creek Road in Del Norte County.

Highway 199 is fully closed in Del Norte County from Pioneer Road to Oregon Mountain Road.

The Forest Service says fire crew continue a full suppression strategy on the Smith River Complex. Additional resources have been requested to help fight the fire.

Please check QuickMap for the latest road conditions.

You can also follow Del Norte Office of Emergency Services for evacuation information.

