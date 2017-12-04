Highway 62 expressway project hits halfway mark

Medford, Ore.- The Highway 62 Expressway project has passed the halfway mark.
The expressway will connect Medford and White City while bypassing several current lights.
The project is meant to reduce congestion on the current stretch of Highway 62 from Poplar Drive into Central Point.
The project should wrap up in 2019.
NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.
Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.
During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.
When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.
Leave a Comment: