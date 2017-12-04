Home
Residential burglaries in Medford at 31 for month of November

Medford, Ore.- The number of residential burglaries in Medford for the month of November may be higher than you would expect. It was 31 total. Medford Police say that there’s a reason for that.

“Do we have an epidemic? No. But is it something that we take serious? Absolutely,” Lt. Justin Ivens of Medford Police says.

According to MPD, the high number of residential burglaries isn’t because of the holidays. They say that the numbers tend to fluctuate randomly.

 

Regardless though, Medford Police says that it’s important to be aware that the way burglaries happen in Medford is changing.

“People think when they hear burglary that this is something that’s occurring during the night while people are asleep in bed,” Lt. Ivens explains, “Those types of burglaries just almost don’t happen anymore. We’re seeing a lot of daytime burglaries.”

Medford Police also say that if you’re traveling for the holidays, be sure not to make it obvious.

“Anytime you can give that appearance that someone is home that’s absolutely gunna help,” Lt. Ivens says.

And if you’re expecting packages or mail this holiday season prepare for it in advance.

 

Emily Biehl

NBC5 News Reporter Emily Biehl graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor’s degree in Television and Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Leadership Studies.

Emily interned at KNBC in Los Angeles and was a reporter and Executive Producer for Chapman News, Orange County’s only live newscast. She also recently produced a documentary about homelessness.

Emily loves baking, spending time with family and friends and telling people what animals they resemble!

