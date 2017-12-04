Business staying steady for local cab company after Uber/Lyft launch

Brienna Harris is a manager and driver for AAA Eco Cab. It’s a family business her mom started six years ago.
When she heard ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft were coming to Medford, she was concerned. Not only was she worried about losing business, but she had also heard negative comments about the companies from customers.
“They feel like it’s too corporate and it takes away from the local people that live here,” she said.
After Uber launched on the first of this month, it’s clear customers are sticking to their word, since business hasn’t dropped.
“This last weekend we honestly by the numbers we couldn’t even tell there was any difference,” Harris said.
Harris says what sets them apart are their personal relationships with passengers, leading to customer loyalty.
“Me and my mom take pride in the relationships we have with the customers so I know that’s super important and people respond to that,” she said. “They take notice.”
Harris says she’s not necessarily against the competition.
“Competition is always a good thing, she said. “The city is growing.”
She’s also confident her customers will keep coming back.
“We’ve had established customers for four or five years that you know they become like family and so you can’t get much better than that,” she said.