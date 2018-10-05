Update on Highway 62 construction

MEDFORD, Ore. — Work on the new Highway 62 expressway could be finished by the end of winter.
Contractors are continuing to work through the fall. Phase 1 was completed this past summer and phase 2 is underway.
Transportation officials say work is moving quickly because it’s not near traffic.
“It’s in an area where motorist don’t see it and the good thing is that they’re not affected by it. We’re not in the roadway and were not affecting traffic, “said Gary Leaming, Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT says the south end of the highway is now finished.
Right now, workers are mostly working on road shoulders and guard rails.
If all goes as planned, the project could be finished in February 2019.
