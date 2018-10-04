2018 Southern Oregon Gubernatorial Debate; Watch Live here at 7pm

KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 will host and broadcast a live Oregon Gubernatorial Debate with incumbent Governor Kate Brown (D) and challenger State Representative Knute Buehler (R) on Thursday, October 4th, 2018.
“This debate will provide a great opportunity for viewers to learn as much as possible about the candidates and issues past, present and future which Oregonians face,” says Bob Wise, Vice President and General Manager of KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI- TV/NBC2. Wise added, “NBC5 and NBC2 continue the tradition of leading the way in political coverage. We are the only television station in Southern Oregon that has hosted four Gubernatorial and three US Senate debates in the past 12 years.”
News Director and Anchor for NBC5 News, Craig Smullin will host and moderate the debate. Other panelists include Executive Producer and Anchor for NBC5 News, Kristin Hosfelt and President and Owner of California Oregon Broadcasting Inc., Patricia C. Smullin.
The debate will air live, October 4th, 2018 from 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM on KOBI-TV/NBC5, Medford, KOTI-TV/NBC2, Klamath Falls, and KEVU-TV/FOX, Eugene. The debate will also be streamed live on this page as well as simulcast on KMED Radio Medford and KCMD Radio Grants Pass. After the live airing, the entire broadcast will be available at www.kobi5.com.