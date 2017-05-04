Hiker falls into the Columbia River Gorge

Multnomah County, Ore. (KOIN/CNN) – A beautiful day turned to horror for one family that simply wanted to soak in the sun and go on a hike. Now one man is fighting for his life.
We’re told a man in his 30s went hiking along the Angel’s Rest Trail with two family members this afternoon.
About a mile up, the man became lightheaded so he sat down on a patch of land near a waterfall.
It gave way, and he plummeted almost 200 feet below.
The family members frantically called 9-1-1.
First responders got to the hiker through a rope rescue and he was airlifted to OHSU.
Authorities said the quick response was critical.
As for why the ground gave way, that’s unknown at this time, but rescuers want to remind you even though it’s warm out, don’t forget how much rain soiled the ground this winter
Take that into consideration when going on any hikes in the near future.