Magnitude 4.2 earthquake reported off the Oregon Coast

Bandon, Ore. – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck off the Oregon Coast west of Bandon Thursday.
U.S. Geological Survey data show the earthquake took place approximately 130 miles off the coast around 7:27 local time.
The earthquake was centered at a depth of 6.2 miles along the Blanco Fracture Zone in the Pacific Ocean, that’s around 80 miles from the western edge of the Cascadia Subduction Zone.
So far there have been no tsunami warnings or reports of damage.
This earthquake took place at nearly the same location as another magnitude 4.2 quake that took place on April 12.