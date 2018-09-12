Hiker killed in suspected cougar attack

WELCHES, Ore. (KGW/NBCNC) – Authorities say a missing hiker found dead in Oregon was likely killed by a cougar.
The body of 55-year-old year Diana Bober was discovered Monday off a trail on Mount Hood.
Bober was reported missing back in late August.
Crews have been searching the trails looking for any indication of what happened to Bober.
The medical examiner says the types of injuries she received likely came from a cougar.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is assisting in the investigation.
Family members say Bober lived her life fully and put up a fight until the very end.
Authorities say cougar attacks are rare, but they’re concerned about this particular cougar.
Alison Bober is Diana’s sister. She said, “She lived her life so fully all the way up to the last minutes of it. she went all in. She had Mace. She had a stick, so the evidence is clear that she fought hard.
Brian Wolfer with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said, “We don’t believe the threat to the public posed by cougars is any greater today than it was yesterday. However, we don’t know, and can’t quantify the threat that this particular animal may pose to the public.”
The incident marks the first ever confirmed fatal cougar attack in Oregon.