Home
Teens steal from passed out clerk

Teens steal from passed out clerk

Crime News Regional Top Stories

AUBURN, Wash. (NBCNC) – Authorities in Washington are searching for two teens who stole from a store while a clerk was unconscious.

It happened on Saturday, September 8th at a Shell gas station in Auburn.

Security video captures an adult male and two teens entering the convenience store. Later you can see the two teens take food and begin to eat it.

The clerk then rings up the snacks, which causes an argument between the teens and the employee.

Police say as he walks away the clerk begins to have a medical emergency, collapsing to the floor.

The group initially leaves but the teens come back and ransack the store, stealing from the register.

Officials say the man is alive but in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Auburn police.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »