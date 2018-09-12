Teens steal from passed out clerk

AUBURN, Wash. (NBCNC) – Authorities in Washington are searching for two teens who stole from a store while a clerk was unconscious.
It happened on Saturday, September 8th at a Shell gas station in Auburn.
Security video captures an adult male and two teens entering the convenience store. Later you can see the two teens take food and begin to eat it.
The clerk then rings up the snacks, which causes an argument between the teens and the employee.
Police say as he walks away the clerk begins to have a medical emergency, collapsing to the floor.
The group initially leaves but the teens come back and ransack the store, stealing from the register.
Officials say the man is alive but in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Auburn police.