Historic Grants Pass sign to be upgraded next year

Grants Pass, Ore.- A historic Grants Pass sign is getting a facelift, but not until another project is finished.
The Redwood Empire sign on 6th Street was originally set to be improved last summer, but due to the construction on Caveman bridge, the city has put the project on hold.
“The refurbishment of Caveman Bridge certainly has stalled that a little bit. It has given us a little more time, since we were getting so much interest with the communities and some of the committees that we have. It’s given us a chance to step back and look at some different options again,” said Lora Glover, city of Grants Pass Parks & Community Development Director.
$15,000 is earmarked for the project.
The city is considering either replacing it or patching it up.
Regardless of the decision, the city would like to add a sign to the original indicating drivers are in Grants Pass.
Construction on Caveman Bridge is expected to continue into next year.