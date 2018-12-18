Holiday shipping expected to break records

(NBC) – If you’ve finished your Christmas shopping, it’s time to think about Christmas shipping, but not too long. Time to get those holiday packages on their way is running out.
You’ve made a list, even checked it twice. But with just a week before Christmas, experts say time is running out to get all those gifts shipped to under the tree.
Juan Gonzalez is a plant manager at a USPS the Royal Palm processing and distribution center location. “We are ready, we prepare for months in advance,” he explained.
Shippers nationwide are expecting another record-breaking year. It’s a 24/7 operation to get the goodies where they’re going.
USPS spokesperson Debra Fetterly said, “Our employees are dedicated to processing the mail all year, but there’s a special kind of magic during the holiday season.” Magic that moves billions of packages and pieces of mail delivered right to your door.
But it is crunch time. Thursday is the absolute last day to send packages first-class or priority mail.
For UPS, you have until December 20th for 2-day shipping.
Amazon Prime members can procrastinate until the 23rd or even Christmas Eve with Prime free same day and one-day delivery.
In some cities, Fed-Ex lets you ship right up until Christmas. But the longer you wait, the more it could cost.
Unless, of course, if you’re waiting on that special gift from this big guy.