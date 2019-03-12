Holocaust education bill passes through Oregon Senate

SALEM, Ore – A bill that would require Oregon schools to teach students about the Holocaust passed unanimously through Oregon’s Senate Tuesday.
Senate Bill 664 requires school districts to provide instruction about the Holocaust and genocide.
It also directs the Oregon Department of Education to provide technical assistance to school districts on implementing the curriculum.
Currently, ten other states require some level of Holocaust and genocide education in their classrooms.
The bill is now headed to the Oregon House. If it passes there and is signed by Governor Kate Brown, it will go into effect next summer.