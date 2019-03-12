Uber announces start of service in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – After a long wait, Uber service is officially coming to Ashland.
After the City of Medford passed an ordinance allowing ride-sharing companies in the city, Ashland city councilors drafted their own rules. However, Uber and Lyft said the initial requirements were too restrictive.
The Ashland City Council re-visited the ordinance, made some changes, and approved a new ordinance that worked for the ride-sharing companies. But five days later, Mayor John Stromberg vetoed the ordinance, saying he wanted councilors to have more time to think about the original concerns.
Ashland city councilors decided to overturn the mayoral veto, allowing both Uber and Lyft to pick up patrons in city limits.
The ride-sharing companies said they were excited to expand to Ashland, but no firm dates were set until March 12, when Uber announced they’d start pick-ups and drop-offs within Ashland starting at 9:00 a.m. on March 21.
Lyft has not yet made an announcement as to when they will start full service in Ashland.