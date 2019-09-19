Home engulfed by fire south of Cave Junction

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A home was completely destroyed during a fire south of Cave Junction.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said they responded to a structure fire at about 6:00 a.m. Thursday in the 11600 block of Takilma Road. When they arrived at the scene, they found a two-story home totally engulfed in flames.
Everyone who was inside the home escaped without any injuries.
The Oregon Department of Forestry also responded to the scene to stop the fire from spreading into nearby woods.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.