Home
Health officials continue to investigate vaping-related illnesses

Health officials continue to investigate vaping-related illnesses

Health News News Top Stories U.S. & World

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Federal health officials said they are leaving no stone unturned while investigating the cause of the recent vaping-related illnesses.

According to the CDC, there are at least 530 confirmed and highly probable cases in 38 states.

Seven deaths have been reported and the agency says they expect more.

More than half of those individuals who have reported illnesses are under the age of 25.

Experts say no one substance or product has been linked to all of the cases.

Patients have experienced symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, diarrhea, nausea and fatigue.

The FDA said they have launched a criminal investigation focusing on the cause of the illnesses as well as a focus on the supply chain.

They say no charges will be brought against those who personally use the products.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »