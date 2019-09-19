Health officials continue to investigate vaping-related illnesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Federal health officials said they are leaving no stone unturned while investigating the cause of the recent vaping-related illnesses.
According to the CDC, there are at least 530 confirmed and highly probable cases in 38 states.
Seven deaths have been reported and the agency says they expect more.
More than half of those individuals who have reported illnesses are under the age of 25.
Experts say no one substance or product has been linked to all of the cases.
Patients have experienced symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, diarrhea, nausea and fatigue.
The FDA said they have launched a criminal investigation focusing on the cause of the illnesses as well as a focus on the supply chain.
They say no charges will be brought against those who personally use the products.