Homicide investigation underway after dead body found in Bly Mountain area

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The body of a 53-year-old man was found in a rural area about 11 miles north of Bonanza on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, a call came into dispatch just after 2 p.m. about a deceased male found with a gunshot wound on Kodiak Lane in the Bly Mountain area.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the people who had made the 911 call after they discovered the body near a pickup truck.

Police were able to identify the man as Ted Foltz Tipton, a resident who lived nearby.

The county’s Major Crime Team was called to assist due to the nature of death. Police say it is being investigated as a homicide.

The road was closed overnight as members of the OSP Crime Lab collected evidence.

Witnesses are currently being interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with any information is asked to call investigators at 541-850-5380.

