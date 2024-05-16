Sen. Wyden announces dates for rescheduled Southern Oregon town halls

OREGON – Senator Ron Wyden is announcing new dates for town halls he plans to hold in Southern Oregon.

NBC5 News first reported about Wyden’s plans to visit Southern Oregon in mid-April, however the senator delayed the town halls about a week later because as his office reported, he was stuck in Washington D.C.

The town halls will now be held on May 28 and 29. Senator Wyden will be visiting Josephine, Curry, Coos, and Douglas counties. These events are part of the Senator’s pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

“I’m glad to be able to reschedule these town halls so quickly,” Wyden said. “I’ll always keep my promise of annual open-to-all town halls in each of our state’s 36 counties because it’s crucial that all Oregonians get the opportunity in their community to ask questions, offer suggestions and share ideas.”

Here is a schedule of where and when community members can attend Senator Wyden’s town halls:

Josephine County – 12:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, South Middle School gym, 350 W. Harbeck Road in Grants Pass

Curry County – 5:30 p.m, Tuesday, May 28, Gold Beach Jr/Sr. High School gym, 29516 Ellensburg Avenue in Gold Beach

Coos County – 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, North Bend High School gym, 2323 Pacific Avenue in North Bend

Douglas County – 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, Reedsport Community Charter Jr/Sr. High School, Pacific Auditorium in Reedsport

