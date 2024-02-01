Shark Tank business Heather’s Choice is coming to Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A unique new business is coming to Ashland. Heather’s choice, which sells dehydrated foods for camping and adventuring, has plans to set up shop outside their home base in Anchorage, Alaska. The company was featured earlier this month in season 15 episode 10 of Shark Tank, although none of the sharks were in. Founder and CEO Heather Kelly told NBC5 News that going on Shark Tank was an incredibly nerve-wracking but surreal experience. She says she is looking forward to moving to Ashland and appreciates the active outdoorsy community. Kelly says that her company is fully vertically integrated, and that she was not willing to sacrifice quality for mass production.

Their website lists products that fit many dietary needs, offering vegetarian and gluten free options. Kelly says Heather’s Choice has been a labor of love for over 9 years. She credits her friend for “triple-dog daring her” to start the business.

The new Ashland location is located right off the I5 Corridor, and Kelly says that the infrastructure is just right for her business. She is currently working on fundraising to help support the move, and no official move-in date has been set.

