Hope Village to now open later than expected

Medford, Ore.-  Another delay for Hope Village. The tiny house community for the homeless… was hoping to open October 1st.

After a wait for permits to do necessary plumbing updates and electrical work set their schedule back initially, now scheduling that work in a time frame that works for local plumbers has set it back even more. But, Project Manager Jim Keeter says the date won’t be pushed back much further.

“Everybody is scheduled and committed and if all goes as planned then our hope would be the 15th.”

Keeter says he’s confident the project will be complete by October 15th. Plumbers are scheduled to begin their work on October 2nd.

