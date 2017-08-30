Horse Prairie fire prompts level 3 evacuations

Photo of Horse Prairie fire near Riddle from ODF.
RIDDLE, Ore. – Residents are being told to evacuate now because of the Horse Prairie Fire burning near Riddle. Crews say the fire, which started Saturday, is very active. Hot and dry conditions are causing it to grow quickly. Tuesday night ODF said it was 4,410 acres in size, with 15% containment.
It’s burning 10 miles west of Riddle. ODF says five to eight homes are threatened by the fire. Level 3 evacuations were issued to residents on Lower Cow Creek Road, beginning at the end of County Maintenance to Union Creek. That included residents on Doe Creek Road.
The Red Cross set up a shelter at Riddle Elementary School, located at 463 Park Street in Riddle.
Jennifer Elliott anchors the primetime newscast FOX26 First News at Ten on NBC5’s partner station, KMVU/FOX26. She also reports for NBC5 News.
Jennifer began her career at NBC5 News in 2011 as a production assistant. Raised in Southern Oregon, she studied voice and piano while attending South Medford High School.
After graduating from Brigham Young University-Idaho, she returned home and added organ playing to her music repertoire. In addition to her musical talents, Jennifer is an award winning artist.
She has also co-hosted Southern Oregon’s Got Talent, the area’s premiere talent show. Jennifer is married and the mother of two young sons who keep her busy and very happy.
Leave a Comment: