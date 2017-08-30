Miller Complex community meeting

RUCH, Ore. — Residents around the Miller Complex packed the Applegate Valley Fire District headquarters Tuesday evening to hear the progress made battling those fires.
Firefighters have a positive outlook on how they are progressing with battling the complex.
Even with the positive outlook, they anticipate the fight becoming tougher over the next week with hotter weather.
“We’ve been using this time that we’ve had to get ready for more fire activity, but we are anticipating it to increase in the coming days,” said David Boyd from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.
An evacuation order is in effect for the Joe Bar area of California as well as a level one “be ready” evacuation for Palmer Creek Road, Kinney Creek Road, Upper Applegate Road from Palmer Creek to the Applegate spillway, Beaver creek, and Carberry Creek from Applegate Road up to and including Steamboat Ranch.
At last check, the Miller complex is 48 percent contained at 10,865 acres.