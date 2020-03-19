Hospitals urge Gov. Kate Brown to issue “shelter in place” order

SALEM, Ore. – A group representing medical professionals in the state of Oregon is urging Governor Kate Brown to make a “shelter in place” order.
On Monday 19, the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (OAHHS) issued a statement on the need for stronger social distancing and action to limit further spread of COVID-19.
OAHHS President and CEO Becky Hultberg said her association supports action on the state level to limit commerce, unnecessary travel, and adopt “shelter in place” strategies. “We must act now to save lives,” Hultberg said.
KGW reported Thursday morning that Governor Brown said she won’t order a shelter in place policy for the state. But she did say nothing is off the table and people with underlying health conditions or people over 60 should already be sheltering in place on their own.