FERC approves Jordan Cove Project, Oregon stands in way of construction

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal authorities have approved the construction of a natural gas pipeline and terminal in southwest Oregon, but the State of Oregon still has a roadblock put in place.
The Jordan Cove Project has been in the works for well over a decade. The pipeline would span 229 miles through the state, with a liquefied natural gas terminal in Coos Bay.
Earlier this year, Pembina — the company overseeing the project — withdrew a crucial construction permit at the state level after it was issued an ultimatum from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation.
With the failure to obtain permits at the state level, plans were put on hold as Pembina waited for the approval of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
On March 19, Pembina was granted federal approval to move forward with the Jordan Cove Project. However, that doesn’t exactly give Jordan Cove a green light. While Pembina has been approved at a local level and federal level, they’ll still likely need state permitting and more land-acquisitions before construction can begin.
President Trump’s Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, could overrule the state’s decision if an appeal is made and he finds the project is appropriate within the Coastal Zone Management Act.