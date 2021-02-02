House impeachment managers lay out alleged offenses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – House impeachment managers call Donald Trump’s responsibility for the attack on the U.S. Capitol “unmistakable.”
The Democratic managers filed a memorandum Tuesday for the impeachment trial of the former president, laying out why they believe he committed impeachable offenses and should be barred from holding federal office again.
The memo states Trump’s “abuse of office threatened and injured our democratic order” and “his conduct endangered the life of every single member of Congress, jeopardized the peaceful transition of power and line of succession, and compromised our national security.”
The managers also refute Republican arguments that a president cannot stand trial in the Senate after leaving office, calling those assertions “wrong” and “dangerous.”