White House says vaccines are coming to pharmacies soon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The White House says retail pharmacies will receive direct shipments of coronavirus vaccines next week.
President Biden’s COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients says thousands of stores will receive a total of one million vaccine doses.
Zients stated, “Starting on February 11th, the federal government will deliver vaccines directly to select pharmacies across the country. This will provide more sites for people to get vaccinated in their communities. And it’s an important component to delivering vaccines equitably. This pharmacy program will expand access to neighborhoods across the country. So you can make an appointment and get your shot conveniently and quickly. But I wanted to set expectations appropriately. Due to the current supply constraints, this will be limited when it begins next week. In this first phase of the program, supply will be at only about 6,500 stores nationwide before expanding.”
Tuesday, the White House listed 21 national pharmacy chains that will participate in the initial phase of the program. They include Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid.