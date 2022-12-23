House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill, sending it to Biden to sign

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.7 trillion government funding bill, which includes a major boost in military spending and nearly $45 billion in aid for Ukraine.

The legislation also revises the Electoral Count Act of 1887 in an attempt to prevent a repeat of the events of January 6, 2021, and funds a range of domestic programs, avoiding a government shutdown until next autumn.

The bill was passed by a vote of 225-201, largely along party lines, and has already been approved by the Senate.

President Joe Biden has said he will sign the bill into law as soon as it reaches his desk.

The legislation was negotiated by Democratic leaders and top Senate Republicans, but faced opposition from House GOP leaders, with some calling it “one of the most shameful acts” and claiming it contained “money for woke-ism.”

