House passes 9-11 victim compensation fund extension

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The September 11th Victim Compensation Fund cleared a hurdle Friday when the House passed extended funding through 2090.
The legislation had no trouble getting the needed votes in the Democrat-controlled House. Now it will head to the Senate.
House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed to hold a vote on the fund, although exactly when that will happen isn’t clear.
The current law was renewed in 2015 but expires next year if Congress doesn’t pass an extension.
Its administrator says there isn’t enough money in the fund to pay current and future claims.
The legislation has a long name: “Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer, and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act.”
Alvarez’s name was added after he passed away last month due to a 9-11 related cancer.