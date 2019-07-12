Home
53rd Children’s Festival kicks off Saturday at Britt Gardens

Saturday kicks off the 53rd year of the Children’s Festival held at the Britt Gardens in Jacksonville.

The three day event for kids of all ages includes dozens of hands on art, craft and science stations along with live performances and a book drive.

Admission is just $3 and goes to benefit the Storytelling Guild, a non-profit, dedicated to connecting children with the joys of reading.

The festival runs 3 times:

Saturday, July 13: 4:30-8:30pm
Sunday, July 14: 4:30-8:30pm
Monday, July 15: 9:30am-1:00pm

For more information visit Storytellingguild.org

 

