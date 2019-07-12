53rd Children’s Festival kicks off Saturday at Britt Gardens

Saturday kicks off the 53rd year of the Children’s Festival held at the Britt Gardens in Jacksonville.
The three day event for kids of all ages includes dozens of hands on art, craft and science stations along with live performances and a book drive.
Admission is just $3 and goes to benefit the Storytelling Guild, a non-profit, dedicated to connecting children with the joys of reading.
The festival runs 3 times:
Saturday, July 13: 4:30-8:30pm
Sunday, July 14: 4:30-8:30pm
Monday, July 15: 9:30am-1:00pm
For more information visit Storytellingguild.org
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.