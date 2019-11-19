Home
House passes bill to temporarily avoid government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The House has passed a short-term spending bill to keep federal agencies running for another month.

The hope is that the additional time will help negotiators wrap up more than $1.4 trillion in unfinished appropriations bills.

Tuesday’s legislation would avert a Thanksgiving government shutdown but opens the door to a possible shutdown just before Christmas.

The legislation is now headed to the Senate.

Senators are on track to pass the legislation in time to meet a midnight Thursday deadline.

President Donald Trump has indicated he’ll sign the bill into law.

 

