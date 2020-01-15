House votes to hand over articles of impeachment to Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The House of Representatives voted to send articles of impeachment over to the Senate.
The House voted 228 to 193 to transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate and approve impeachment managers named by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
One Democrat voted against the resolution, Representative Collin Peterson of Minnesota. He also voted against both articles of impeachment last month.
Later Wednesday, Speaker Pelosi and the impeachment managers will hold an engrossment ceremony to sign the resolution to transmit the articles over to the Senate. Then, the articles of impeachment will be physically walked across the Capitol to the Senate, similar to the way Congress acted in 1998 when President Bill Clinton was impeached.
“For a long time I resisted the calls from across the country for impeachment of the president for obvious violations of the Constitution that he had committed,” Pelosi said, “But recognizing the divisiveness of impeachment, I held back. Frankly, I said, this president isn’t worth it. But when he acted the way he did in relationship to withholding funds from Ukraine in return for a benefit to him that was personal and political, he crossed a threshold. He gave us no choice.”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said, “I’ll make this promise to the American public because the day will come when the majority will switch. We will uphold the Constitution. We will listen to the words of Alexander Hamilton and just because somebody else is in an office that we may not like, we will not change the rule of law. We will not accuse them of breaking it and say they have to prove it.”