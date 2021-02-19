Houston water woes continue

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) — A boil water notice in Houston, Texas will likely be lifted Monday, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced during a briefing Thursday.
“We’re still looking at some times, probably at the best I would say Sunday, but I’m just going to say Monday,” Turner said. “So we will still be in this boil water status probably until about Sunday or Monday.”
Houston residents Wednesday were warned to boil their water — if they had the power to do so — after water pressure plummeted throughout the Houston-area. Residents are advised to use bottled or boiled water for drinking, cooking and hygiene purposes like brushing your teeth or washing your face until the notice is lifted.
According to the public works department, the city’s water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s (TCEQ) required minimum of 20 PSI on Tuesday afternoon, prompting the water boil notice.
A combination of bursting pipes and equipment failures at water distribution facilities amid the freezing weather caused the plummeting water pressure, said Carol Haddock, director of public works.
