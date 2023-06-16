How to protect yourself from fraud after Oregon DMV data breach

We’re learning more about the Oregon Department of Transportation data breach this week. But as far as exactly what information may have been compromised, ODOT hasn’t said.

The Oregonian first published news of the DMV data breach Thursday morning, saying the state first learned about it Monday.

ODOT officials reasoned they didn’t know just how serious the breach was until a few days ago.

According to ODOT, nearly 3.5 million Oregonians are directly impacted by this data breach. ODOT says it doesn’t want those responsible for the cyber attack to know exactly what information has been compromised, which is why it’s being kept from the public for now.

ODOT recommends anyone with an Oregon drivers license, permit, or ID card to monitor their personal credit reports. The Department of Consumer and Business Services says it’s a pretty easy thing to do.

The Department says most online banking has an option to freeze and unfreeze card activity. Alternatively, you can call the bank directly to freeze your accounts.

As far as what to look out for, DCBS says the main thing is checking your accounts for unusual activity.

“Especially with credit cards, monitor what charges are taking place on your credit cards,” said Jason Horton, public information officer in the Division of Financial Regulation. “if something doesn’t look familiar, you want to contact your financial institution and freeze that card. You want to do that immediately.”

Horton says taxpayers can request a free credit check once a year at annualcreditreport.com

The FTC says you can also request fraud alerts on your credit report from any of the three big credit reporting agencies. Fraud alerts generally come with a free copy of your credit report when they’re put in place.

DCBS says anyone concerned about identity theft can go to its website or call the toll-free Consumer Hotline at 888-877-4894.

